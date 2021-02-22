Nebraska sees big drop in COVID cases, surge in vaccinations

Ricketts again defended his administration's decision to prioritize shots, during the state's current vaccination stage, for people 65 and older over those with preexisting medical conditions.

The state's data, he said, shows that age is the single biggest factor in serious or fatal cases of COVID-19, adding that many people 65 and older have preexisting health conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ricketts said that he understands the frustration of those with comorbidities but that "we're doing this based on risk."

He said he will have "more information down the road" on that issue.

Nebraska now ranks 24th in total shots administered per capita, improving from 33rd the previous week. It continues to rank particularly well in the rate of those who have received both of their shots (20th) and in rate of shot distribution (13th).

Where the state doesn't rank so well is in the percentage of distributed shots that had been administered. That figure was 77% last week, which ranked only 45th among the states.