Nebraska state college students can get more money for school from COVID fund

Students at Nebraska's state colleges who are eligible for federal Pell grants or have an expected family contribution of $10,000 or less are eligible to receive an additional $3,000 in financial assistance during the 2021-22 academic year.

The additional money is available to all eligible undergraduate students who are enrolled full-time at Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges for the fall 2021 term.

More than 2,800 students will be able to benefit from the money, said Judi Yorges, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska State College System.

The additional financial relief is available from allocations of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III money made available through the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March.

The state college group anticipates it will receive more than $14.1 million from the fund — half of that earmarked for students and half for institutions. The colleges will distribute all the student money and a portion of the institutional money to assist students, Yorges said.

Officials said students can use the grant for any part of the cost of attendance or for emergency costs related to the coronavirus pandemic, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health) and child care.