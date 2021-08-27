Nebraska State Fair, boasting 4,425 hours of fun, kicks off 11-day run

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the enthusiastic Bill Ogg welcomes you to the Nebraska State Fair, you’re left with one question: Why would anybody want to be anywhere else?
Ogg, the State Fair’s executive director for the last 15 months, was the first speaker at Friday’s opening ceremony.
Ogg noted that the ceremony, which began at 10 a.m., was held at the Earl May Fair Square, “amidst a myriad of shopping opportunities and concessions.”
“Why does that food taste so good at the fair? I don’t know. But it’s fun to be here” and to take advantage of those opportunities, he said.
Staff members recently calculated that 4,425 hours of attractions and entertainment are available to this year’s fairgoers. Taking all of that in over 11 days is literally impossible, no matter how good you are at multitasking, he said.
Ogg joked that the attendees probably showed up because admission was free until noon. “But that’s OK,” he said. He hoped that they would all return as often as they like.
Beth Smith, chair of the State Fair Board, also extended a welcome.
Smith complimented Ogg, fair partners and staff members, who have “done an amazing job this year. It’s kind of been like starting all over again after this two-year break,” she said.
“We’re just so thrilled to be back to this full fair,” Smith said. “Last year was great, and I’m so glad we were able to do what we could do. But this year, walking in, seeing the midway, seeing all the vendors, seeing all the entertainment that will be strolling around the grounds — it’s going to be a great week.”
Smith also introduced members of the Fair Board.
Courtney Lierman, who is charge of the fair’s volunteer program, saluted two men who have put in more than 1,000 hours of volunteer time.
One was David Zumbrum of St. Libory, coordinator of the antique tractor program. Zumbrum has volunteered 1,300 hours.
The other was Ben Murphy of Grand Island, who has volunteered 1,868 hours.
“Those who know the Nebraska State Fair know the Nebraska State Fair volunteers,” Lierman said. “Hard to miss with their friendly smiles and bright yellow shirts, individuals from across the state, a variety of ages and backgrounds, come to donate their time to the fair.
“There are hundreds of people who work year-round to represent and bring forth the best our fair has to offer,” she said. “At the top of that list, you’ll find our volunteers — distributing freight to our vendors, greeting, handstamping, sharing information, coordinating the marching bands lineup, encouraging participation of fairgoers and bringing a smile to each person they interact with.”
The fair wants to keep its tradition of hospitality and service alive, said Lierman, who is vice president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
She encouraged attendees to thank a volunteer on the way out.
The audience also heard from Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation.
The opening ceremony began with the national anthem and a short prayer by Ogg.
Ogg also talked about the master plan being developed for the Fonner Park campus. He encouraged people to take part.
Ogg would like to see a campus that serves Nebraska, particularly central Nebraska, well. It will be good to see what the fair looks like “when we grow up,” he said.
“We’re only 152 years old,” he said.
The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting. Taking part were Ogg, Smith, Koepke, Cindy Johnson of the chamber and Terry Galloway, chairman of the board of the 1868 Foundation.
At the end of the ribbon-cutting, Ogg turned around and said to the audience, “Go have fun! We’re done here.”
The fair ends Sept. 6.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at StateFair.org or at the gate.