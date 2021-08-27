Nebraska State Fair, boasting 4,425 hours of fun, kicks off 11-day run

“We’re just so thrilled to be back to this full fair,” Smith said. “Last year was great, and I’m so glad we were able to do what we could do. But this year, walking in, seeing the midway, seeing all the vendors, seeing all the entertainment that will be strolling around the grounds — it’s going to be a great week.”

Smith also introduced members of the Fair Board.

Courtney Lierman, who is charge of the fair’s volunteer program, saluted two men who have put in more than 1,000 hours of volunteer time.

One was David Zumbrum of St. Libory, coordinator of the antique tractor program. Zumbrum has volunteered 1,300 hours.

The other was Ben Murphy of Grand Island, who has volunteered 1,868 hours.

“Those who know the Nebraska State Fair know the Nebraska State Fair volunteers,” Lierman said. “Hard to miss with their friendly smiles and bright yellow shirts, individuals from across the state, a variety of ages and backgrounds, come to donate their time to the fair.