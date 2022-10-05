Nebraska State Fair executive director to resign

Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg announced Wednesday that he plans to resign after heading the organization since May 2020.

Ogg will transition to executive director emeritus after the Nebraska State Fair Board's meeting on Oct. 14 while the Nebraska State Fair decides on the hiring process for Ogg's successor, according to a news release.

In the emeritus position, Ogg will work with deputy executive director Jaime Parr to transition duties and responsibilities until a new executive director is hired, the release said.

Ogg was hired at a tumultuous time for the Nebraska State Fair, which had experienced two consecutive years of declining revenue. His predecessor, Lori Cox, discovered and reported potential fraud prior to stepping down for what she described as health reasons.

A state audit later found that a company created by the fair's former finance chief, Patrick Kopke, received payments of nearly $150,000 over the course of a year, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Kopke pleaded no contest to three counts of felony theft in August 2021.

Ogg appears to have placed the state fair on more stable footing. According to the news release, the fair went from a $1.7 million deficit to having nearly $9 million cash on hand under his leadership.

"I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship,’ " Ogg said in the release. "The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in several areas and positive surveys of exhibitors, vendors and the public, is once again heading in the right direction and full steam ahead. The effort we put in has been both exhilarating and exhausting, and I am ready to invest more time with my family and for myself."

Ogg, a Wyoming native who came to Nebraska from Walla Walla, Washington, said in the release that becoming executive director in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was both challenging and rewarding. At the time he was hired, it was uncertain whether there would be a 2020 Nebraska State Fair. Ultimately there was a fair that year, though it was pared back.

At the conclusion of the 2022 fair, Ogg reported an 8% increase in attendance compared to the previous year.

“We are grateful for Bill’s hard work on behalf of the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show," Bob Haag, Nebraska State Fair Board chairman, said in the release. "His efforts through the difficulties of COVID-19, our increased attendance and positive financial position are testaments to Bill’s leadership."

In the coming weeks, the fair board plans to announce a process for identifying, recruiting and selecting the next executive director, the release said.