Nebraska State Fair is happening now, but with no carnival and fewer food stands

Members of 4-H work all year raising their critters for judging at the State Fair, and this is Marshall's last year to show at 4-H. He is carrying on a family tradition of showing at the State Fair started by his 71-year-old grandpa.

At this year's fair, there still will be anxious moments in front of stern judges and the awarding of ribbons, but there will be no monetary premiums (or prizes), to save money because, unlike past years, admission and parking are free.

Greer said that life on the farm has been "business as usual" for the most part — livestock and crops keep growing despite the pandemic.

"You just have to be careful," he said, adding that he just learned that a granddaughter attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dustin Beener, whose family has run food stands at local and state festivals since 1913, estimated that he's lost 82% of his normal income this year due to the closure of so many events by the coronavirus. He brought three workers from his home base in Urbandale, Iowa, to the Nebraska State Fair, about a fourth of his usual workforce.