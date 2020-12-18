Nebraska State Patrol adds 18 more troopers as it ends best recruiting year since 2015

LINCOLN — Eighteen new state troopers were sworn in on Friday, wrapping up the most successful year for recruiting by the Nebraska State Patrol since 2015.

Thirty-three new troopers took the oath of office in 2020. It was only the second time since 2002 that the patrol had added more than 30 troopers in one calendar year.

The new troopers received their badges and took the oath of office during a ceremony at the State Capitol. Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke, as did the superintendent of the State Patrol, Col. John Bolduc.

The new troopers hail from three states and 13 communities across Nebraska. They completed 22 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. They will now continue their training in the field, each riding with a veteran trooper.

