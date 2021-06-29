 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol identifies Lincoln man who died in one-vehicle crash
The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the man who died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit. 

Ryan Hughes, 25, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, a patrol spokesman said Tuesday. Investigators determined that Hughes was driving a Toyota 4-Runner west on I-80 about 2:30 p.m.

The Toyota left the roadway and crashed into a creek near mile marker 422. Emergency crews used lifesaving measures on Hughes to no avail. 

A private family service will be held Tuesday, July 6, at Gibbon Baptist Church in Gibbon, Nebraska.

