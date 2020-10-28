Nebraska State Patrol K9 named for trooper who died March 1

A new police dog with the Nebraska State Patrol has been named Fahn in honor of Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who died March 1.

“Our Police Service Dog Unit is made up of incredibly talented K-9s and the troopers who handle them,” said Capt. Jason Scott, commander of Nebraska State Patrol Special Operations. “Fahn joins a diligent team that serves the entire state of Nebraska.”

Fahn and his handler, Sgt. Matt Workman, have been through months of training to earn certification. Fahn is a dual-purpose police service dog, certified for narcotics detection and patrolling functions.

Fahn will be stationed in Grand Island and patrol the same troop area in which Fahnholz spent the majority of his career.

The patrol’s Police Service Dog Unit consists of nine handler teams stationed throughout the state. The dogs are purchased through donations made to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.

