Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine after 29 inmates test positive for coronavirus

All housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln are under quarantine after mass testing on Friday found 29 inmates with COVID-19.
After 332 inmates took voluntary tests — of the 600 inmates who were offered tests — the entire facility has been placed under quarantine for at least two weeks, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a press release Sunday evening.
“We are acting out of an abundance of caution,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a statement. “This move will allow us to continue testing the remainder of the population.”
Frakes said most inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have been asymptomatic.
Penitentiary Warden Michele Wilhelm said that during the quarantine, the prison will monitor those who are sick and continue to test any others who request it.
While under quarantine, the State Penitentiary will continue its ban on visitors, Frakes said.
