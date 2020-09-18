Nebraska state prison inmate dies in Lincoln hospital; he had tested positive for COVID

LINCOLN — A state prison inmate, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said that the inmate, who was not named, was in his 50s and had several underlying health conditions. He died Friday at a Lincoln hospital, where he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being initially admitted two weeks ago.
Frakes said an exact cause of death had not yet been determined.
A corrections spokeswoman said that the name of the inmate was not being released, for the privacy of the family and because of state medical confidentiality laws. He was serving sentences for burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) for crimes committed in Saunders and Lancaster Counties. The department did not reveal where the inmate had been housed.
As with other cases when a prison inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
A surge in coronavirus cases has forced two state prisons in recent days to go under quarantine.
On Thursday, the department announced that eight additional prison staffers had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases among staff members to 112.
A week ago, the department reported 82 new cases among inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Thirty new cases were reported at the Diagnostic & Evaluation Center in Lincoln.
