Nebraska state trooper found dead in vehicle with self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Nebraska state trooper was found dead in his patrol vehicle Thursday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
Nicholas Goodwin, 37, was a 14-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol. He worked in the carrier enforcement division based in Scottsbluff.
The Scottsbluff County Sheriff's Office will investigate the incident.
"Our entire Nebraska State Patrol family is grieving today," said Col. John Bolduc, the patrol's superintendent. "Trooper Goodwin was a dedicated public servant and a close friend to many of our teammates."
Memorial services are pending.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.