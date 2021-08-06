 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska state trooper found dead in vehicle with self-inflicted gunshot wound
0 comments

Nebraska state trooper found dead in vehicle with self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Nebraska state trooper was found dead in his patrol vehicle Thursday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Nicholas Goodwin, 37, was a 14-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol. He worked in the carrier enforcement division based in Scottsbluff. 

The Scottsbluff County Sheriff's Office will investigate the incident. 

"Our entire Nebraska State Patrol family is grieving today," said Col. John Bolduc, the patrol's superintendent. "Trooper Goodwin was a dedicated public servant and a close friend to many of our teammates."

Memorial services are pending.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers discover mysterious megastructure in the Milky Way

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert