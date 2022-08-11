Nebraska state troopers find 100 pounds of pot during I-80 traffic stop

Two Wisconsin residents were arrested after Nebraska state troopers say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Troopers stopped a Nissan Maxima on Wednesday afternoon near Giltner on I-80. The stop was conducted because the driver failed to signal, according to the patrol.

During the stop, a patrol K-9 detected the presence of drugs. That led troopers to find more than 100 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

The driver, 27, and passenger, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana (more than a pound) and delivery of a controlled substance.