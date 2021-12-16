Nebraska storm raises question: Are tornadoes, derechos now part of winter weather?

Sheathing ripped off roofs, center pivots overturned, tree tops splintered.
Longtime National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Moritz has seen it before during inspections of tornado damage.
But in December? In Nebraska?
"It's surreal, this close to Christmas, to have this kind of severe weather over such an expansive area," he said Thursday during a break from surveying damage in south-central Nebraska. "This is significant."
Powerful straight-line winds, punctuated by tornadoes, raced across the central U.S. on Wednesday. The National Weather Service received about two dozen tornado reports, mostly in Nebraska and Iowa. Additionally, radar indicated the potential for many more touchdowns.
Meteorologists and climatologists across the U.S. say the straight-line winds and tornadoes were unlike anything they had seen before.
"We're all surprised," said Doug Kluck, director of the Central Region Climate Services for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Given the 650-mile-plus path of wind damage, from Kansas to Wisconsin, the weather system officially meets the definition of a derecho, a long-lived, powerful straight-line windstorm.
It's possible, scientists say, that this month's tornadic storms reveal a change taking place in winter weather.
"Now more now than ever, we can't use the calendar as a tornado safety tool," said Bob Henson, a meteorologist and contributing writer at Yale Climate Connections. Sure, tornadoes have occurred before in December, he said, but not nearly in the number and spread as happened Wednesday. Nor to the deadly extent of last week's tornadoes that killed more than 70 people in Kentucky alone.
"We can't look at the calendar and say, 'It's December; we can't have tornadoes,' " he said. "It seems like the deck is being reshuffled."
And as this storm showed, the danger isn't just tornadoes. Wind speeds reached 93 mph in Nebraska and 100 mph in Kansas, according to the weather service. The wind fueled deadly dust storms and devastating wildfires. Dust from Kansas and Colorado is believed to have traveled all the way to upper Wisconsin.
Record warm weather and unusually moist air flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico fueled the storms, said Matt Elliott, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Storm Prediction Center. (More than 3,500 high temperature records were set in the U.S. from Dec. 1 to 13, Henson said, and likely hundreds more since then. Six states, including Iowa, have set or matched all-time December high temperatures, he said.)
Whether these types of storms — derechos, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms — are becoming an increasing part of winter is an area of active research, Elliott said. A limiting factor in understanding them is their rarity, he said. There are simply too few to draw conclusions on a statistical basis. But from looking at the natural underpinnings, "it's certainly a possibility," he said.
For Elliott, who helps lead the nation's efforts to issue severe weather warnings, there's a big takeaway from Wednesday's storms: "What speaks volumes is that severe weather does not care what time of year it is," he said. "You really need to take things seriously."
Storms flew across the U.S. at an average speed of 60 to 65 mph, he said. Some storms likely traveled in excess of 80 mph, he said. Indeed, in Nebraska, there was analytical indication that some tornadoes in the making raced across the state at 100 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The strength of the winds, gusting from 70 to 100 mph, was remarkable for any time of year, but especially for December.
Winds of 93 mph were reported in Lincoln, 85 mph in Grand Island, 81 mph in Bellevue and 79 mph in Council Bluffs, according to the weather service. Omaha recorded a peak wind speed of 74 mph.
For a variety of reasons, the damage in Nebraska wasn't as bad as it could have been, nor was it as bad as the destruction in Kansas and Iowa.
Three people died in dust storm-related crashes in Kansas, and a fourth died in Iowa when a semitrailer overturned. (A fifth person died in Minnesota when a tree fell on him.)
Additionally, fast-moving wildfires in Kansas incinerated homes, outbuildings, cattle and horses and left at least three people hospitalized. Gov. Laura Kelly deployed the National Guard and declared an emergency. Moritz, the weather service meteorologist, said Kansas had stronger winds and lacked even the brief rain that helped keep down dust in Nebraska.
Families are mourning the loss of their homes and livelihoods after hurricane force winds fanned the flames of a wildfire in Paradise, KS. This is their story. #KSwx #Wildfire— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 17, 2021
⚠️Warning:⚠️ This story contains intense imagery that some may find disturbing. pic.twitter.com/PrNV448CLg
In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued disaster declarations for 49 of the state's 99 counties.
Preliminary assessments of damage in Nebraska and western Iowa revealed that at least four strong tornadoes of EF2 intensity occurred: two in Nebraska, around Beaver Lake; and two in Iowa, near Neola and near McClelland. Other, weaker tornadoes were confirmed, and more possible tornadoes are being investigated.
Power outages in Nebraska and western Iowa likely peaked at over 40,000, though complete numbers aren't available. As of 7 p.m. Thursday, about 4,000 Omaha Public Power District customers in southeast Nebraska and 2,800 MidAmerican Energy Company customers in Council Bluffs were among those still without power.
The Lewis Central Community School District, based in Council Bluffs, canceled classes Thursday because of power outages.
OPPD estimates that it had 24,000 outages at the peak of the storm, far below the historic 188,000 outages that occurred with a July windstorm.
Jodi Baker, spokeswoman for OPPD, said one reason there were fewer outages with this storm was the lack of leaves on trees. There was less weight to pull tree limbs to the ground. Additionally, widespread repairs after the July storm and ongoing maintenance has shored up the system, making it more robust, she said.