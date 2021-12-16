Nebraska storm raises question: Are tornadoes, derechos now part of winter weather?

It's possible, scientists say, that this month's tornadic storms reveal a change taking place in winter weather.

"Now more than ever, we can't use the calendar as a tornado safety tool," said Bob Henson, a meteorologist and contributing writer at Yale Climate Connections. Sure, tornadoes have occurred before in December, he said, but not nearly in the number and spread as happened Wednesday. Nor to the deadly extent of last week's tornadoes that killed more than 70 people in Kentucky alone.

"We can't look at the calendar and say, 'It's December; we can't have tornadoes,' " he said. "It seems like the deck is being reshuffled."

And as this storm showed, the danger isn't just tornadoes. Wind speeds reached 93 mph in Nebraska and 100 mph in Kansas, according to the weather service. The wind fueled deadly dust storms and devastating wildfires. Dust from Kansas and Colorado is believed to have traveled all the way to upper Wisconsin.