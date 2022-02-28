Nebraska student builds replica of Memorial Stadium to help remember his dad

Benson Metschke’s Heritage Day project was so good, he said, that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost sent him a signed football.

He thought that was pretty cool.

“I think I’m going to buy a case to put it in,” the 10-year-old said. “Like my dad with his football.”

The Huskers meant a lot to Benson's father, Nate, who died three years ago during surgery for colon cancer. He had been the band director at Neligh-Oakdale Public School, where Benson is a fourth-grader.

Fourth grade at Neligh means coming up with a 3D model for Heritage Day, which is held every year around Nebraska’s Statehood Day on March 1. Benson decided to build a replica of Memorial Stadium.

“Because I’d go to a lot of games with my dad,” he said. “I just thought it would be really fun (to make) even though it wasn’t.”

It was a lot more work than he expected. Benson’s mom Darcy is Benson’s teacher and they started the project in July, thinking they could get it finished before school started. Darcy knew once fall arrived, it could get complicated with her teaching duties and being a single mom of three.

But despite that early start, they didn’t finish until a few days before the project was due to be displayed in the school hallways. Darcy said they worked on it for at least 100 hours, sometimes for six hours at a time on weekends.

“I’ve never seen a bigger smile than the night it was finished,” said Darcy, also mom to Madison, 13, and Ansley, 5.

The 24-inch by 38-inch base is made from foam, the angled part of the stadium is gutter blocks and the seats are corrugated cardboard painted silver. A friend gave them tickets to an NU game so they could take pictures of all the stadium details.

They are most proud of its big screen that features Neligh’s Tyler Legate, who played the trombone in Nate’s band.

They ordered 9,000 mini pony beads to represent the people inside the stadium, and Darcy estimates they used about 6,000 of them. When Benson was asked about the worst part of the project, he didn’t hesitate.

“Beads, all the way,” he said.

It got so bad that his mom had to bribe him with time on his iPad to glue beads, which he could do alone while she cooked dinner or took care of other chores.

They admit they had a few arguments about them.

“Most 10-year-old boys don’t want to glue beads for hours,” Darcy said.

Pictures of the completed project spread on social media, eventually reaching the attention of Frost. But Darcy said it wasn’t the only cool project.

Every year, there are lots of wagons, capitol buildings and Chimney Rocks, things the two fourth grade classes learned about in their history lessons. A large map of the Oregon Trail as it snaked through Nebraska was especially cool, she said.

Some families spend hours on their models and others start the weekend before. But in the last six years she said she’s been awed by the finished projects.

This year, it was time with her son she wouldn’t have wanted to miss. But they still have to figure out where they are going to put it.

“It’s been a tremendous amount of work,” Darcy said, “but it’s been a really special thing. It’s a really neat day to bring everyone together and share our heritage.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.