Nebraska study finds that conventional vehicles can use higher ethanol blend

LINCOLN — Nebraska officials said Monday that a new study indicating that higher ethanol blends can be used in conventional vehicles could be a boon to corn farmers and the state's $5 billion ethanol industry.

The study, which used state vehicles and University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers, showed that nonflex-fuel vehicles could burn E-30 ethanol blends and get performance comparable to blends that use less of the corn-based fuel, such as E-10 or E-15.

If only 10% of the 1.7 million registered vehicles in the state switched to E-30, it would increase demand by 18.5 million gallons a year, the study estimated.

"It would be huge for the State of Nebraska and for the entire Corn Belt" if use of E-30 was approved, said Roger Berry, administrator of the Nebraska Ethanol Board. "Imagine if we could double or triple what we produce here in the state of Nebraska."

Berry and others joined Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday to unveil the results of a year-long study that had 50 state vehicles, including 10 used by the Nebraska State Patrol, burn E-30 instead of lower percentage ethanol blends.