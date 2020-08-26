Nebraska Supreme Court to let gambling backers argue for place on November ballot

The Nebraska Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to take up a case filed by groups seeking to get a casino gambling measure on the November ballot.
Lynne McNally of Keep the Money in Nebraska and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association filed paperwork Tuesday for a legal review of a decision by the secretary of state to keep the measure off the ballot.
She and other expanded gambling advocates, including Ho-Chunk Inc., are suing to fight Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s decision.
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled oral arguments for 2 p.m. Sept. 2., with briefs due Aug. 31.
In a decision Tuesday, Evnen said the three petitions to add casino gambling to horse racetracks in Nebraska did not stick to a single topic and used unclear language.
He argued the three initiatives share the same primary purpose, expanded gambling in Nebraska, not just at horse tracks, but also on Native American lands, which advocates dispute.
The gambling advocates’ filing says the timing of Evnen’s decision left them just 17 days to seek legal review and make the ballot before Nebraska’s deadline, so they cannot wait.
The filing argued Evnen’s decision was “incorrect as a matter of law because each of the three initiatives meets the applicable requirements of the Nebraska Constitution as to form and procedure.”
The initiatives, if allowed and approved, would amend the state constitution to allow casino gambling at the tracks and set up how Nebraska would regulate and tax the industry.
One of the initiatives would steer those gambling-related tax revenues toward property tax relief, among other spending goals, which Evnen objected to as logrolling, or favors for a vote.
Anti-gambling advocates, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, have argued the additional revenue would not be worth the accompanying increase in bankruptcies and social problems.
Lawyers for the three Nebraskans who formally complained to Evnen about the ballot measures tried to fight the effort to have the case heard directly by the state Supreme Court, instead of starting in Lancaster County District Court.
One argued in a filing Wednesday that the Supreme Court should see that the ballot measures are misleading because they overlook the possible expansion of gambling on Native American lands.
It also raised the possibility of the initiatives leading to sports betting in Nebraska.
Lawyer Dave Lopez said Nebraskans have kept casino gambling out of the state for more than a century. They deserve a ballot measure that is honest about what it would do, he said.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson will defend Evnen’s decision in court.
Lance Morgan, Ho-Chunk Inc.’s president and CEO, said he viewed the state’s objection to the ballot measures as an orchestrated political decision with little basis in law.
He said the governor and secretary of state should respect the intelligence of the 475,000 Nebraskans who signed the petitions and let them vote.
The secretary of state has said he has until Sept. 11 to certify the November ballot. The first ballots by mail will be sent out by the end of September. The election is Nov. 3.
In 2016, a similar casino gambling initiative, contained on three petitions, failed to gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. The failure spawned a lawsuit against the company hired by Ho-Chunk and others to collect signatures.
The last time that Nebraskans voted on expanded gambling was in 2006, when voters rejected a proposal to allow video keno devices. In 2004 voters defeated two measures that would have legalized casinos in the state, one proposed by the Legislature and one put on the ballot by petition.
World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
