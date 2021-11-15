Nebraska teacher dies in hunting accident

A second-grade teacher in the Palmyra Public Schools died Saturday in a hunting accident in Pawnee County.
Kade Reiman, who taught at Bennet Elementary, was 23. His family and Palmyra Public Schools confirmed the death on social media.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share some difficult news with all of you this evening," wrote Mike Hart, superintendent of Palmyra Public Schools. "Kade Reiman, Bennet Elementary second grade teacher died this afternoon."
Hart said counselors were available at the elementary school on Sunday and Monday to assist with grief support. Reiman also coached high school football and counselors were available for Palmyra football players, Hart said.
The Pawnee Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
