Nebraska teen killed in head-on collision with semi

A 17-year-old driver died early Saturday in a head-on collision with a semitrailer truck in western Nebraska.

Joshua Warren of Bridgeport, Nebraska, was ejected from his vehicle about 9 miles west of Bridgeport on U.S. Highway 26, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. Warren was pronounced dead at the scene about 4:45 a.m. MDT.

Investigators determined that Warren was eastbound on Highway 26 when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a semi driven by Gary Gooder, 47, of Bridgeport. Gooder was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Deputies from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

