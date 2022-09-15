Nebraska to get supercharged funding for EV stations

An infusion of federal dollars will allow Nebraska to install charging stations for electric vehicles along the length of Interstate 80.

The Biden administration this week announced that Nebraska's plan for the stations has been approved. The state is set to receive $11 million initially via the bipartisan infrastructure bill approved last year. Through the program's funding formula, Nebraska eventually will have access to about $30 million.

Interstate 80 is a major national transportation corridor, and the federal plan requires states to focus first on Interstates. Nebraska was among the first batch of states approved for the funding, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Charging stations are to be installed every 50 miles and should be within 1 mile of the Interstate exit ramp, according to the federal guidelines.

Electric vehicle charging stations already exist along some stretches of I-80, so the goal of this funding is to fill in the gaps and upgrade as needed. Areas with charging stations include Lincoln to Omaha and portions of the Interstate west of Kearney and North Platte.

Ryan Huff with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said that once fully built out, the I-80 project will result in seven new charging stations. Each station will have four separate stalls capable of charging a vehicle within 30 minutes.

Huff estimated that construction would begin in the next year or two and would likely take two to three years to complete. However, he cautioned that supply chain problems and other logistical issues could slow the project's progress.

Huff said that federal funding should cover 80% of the cost and that the state plans to have those who will operate the stations cover the rest of the cost. Customers will have to pay to use the charging stations.

According to the state's plan submitted to the federal government, Nebraska already is distributing $1.8 million for the construction of 35 charging stations. That money came from the trust fund established as a result of the multistate lawsuit against Volkswagen.

The money in the infrastructure bill can be used for a wide range of activities related to the work, from upgrading existing stations and building new ones to getting public feedback and providing signs and maps.

Signed into law last November, the bipartisan infrastructure bill received mixed support from Nebraska's congressional delegation, with Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon voting in favor, and Rep. Adrian Smith, Sen. Ben Sasse and then-Rep. Jeff Fortenberry voting against it.

The federal government is providing $900 million this year and eventually $5 billion over five years to fund a nationwide system of electric vehicle charging stations. Doing so is considered critical to lessening dependence on fossil fuels because electricity can be generated from renewable sources like solar, wind and hydropower. Transportation accounts for more than a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the federal Transportation Department.

World-Herald staff writer Ryan Hoffman contributed to this report.