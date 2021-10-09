Nebraska to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day with sculpture, flag dedications

The flags of four federally recognized Nebraska tribes — Omaha, Ponca, Santee Sioux and Winnebago — will be placed in the Warner Chamber on the second floor of the capitol building.

In addition, 27 flags from tribes with historic connections to Nebraska will be placed in the chamber on the 14th floor, gaiashkibos said.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will perform a dance and drumming exhibition following the ceremony.

At 11 a.m., a sculpture of Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native American to earn a medical degree, will be unveiled and dedicated on Heritage Plaza in Lincoln's Centennial Mall. A similar dance and drum ceremony hosted by the Omaha Tribe will take place following the dedication event.

For more information on the events, visit indianaffairs.state.ne.us.

"The bronze sculpture on the mall and the flags in the State Capitol are a testament to the fact that our people were here and they're being acknowledged," gaiashkibos said. "They're no longer part of a dark history. They're not invisible."