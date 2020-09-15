Nebraska tourism has suffered during coronavirus, but outdoor attractions are a silver lining

Although those totals suggest that the city is digging out of a deep hole, he’s concerned that many conventions in September, October and November have been canceled.

“Kearney, before the pandemic, would average three conventions a day, seven days a week,’’ he said. “We just don’t have three happening right now. Not even close.’’

Visits to another attraction in central Nebraska, the Archway, also have dipped. Visits in June, July and August were about 70% compared to last year.

But marketing coordinator Mark Foradori said the Kearney attraction is pleased with those numbers.

“I think when we first opened in June, everyone was shocked that it was as good as it was,’’ he said. “Nobody knew what to expect.’’

He said staff continue to get lots of calls to see if the building is open and what safety restrictions have been implemented.

While visitors from within Nebraska and from other states continue to arrive, what is missing are international travelers.

Foradori said the Archway regularly would get visitors from all over the world.