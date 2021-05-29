Nebraska tourism industry starting to rebound after year marred by COVID

Leach said it's increasingly common for a buyer to put a deposit down on an RV before it even arrives on the lot.

“I personally think it’s going to remain good,” he said of the RV business. “People have discovered the RV lifestyle is a different kind of lifestyle than going to the hotels and the motels …”

Optimism across the RV industry is part of the reason why Nebraska Game and Parks is planning for another strong year in 2021, which also happens to be the 100th anniversary of Nebraska’s state parks.

Swenson, the park administrator, said between the centennial celebrations occurring through the year and other industry trends, parks staff is projecting another annual increase in visits across the state’s 76 recreation areas in 2021.

While leisure travel is expected to rebound this summer, other segments of the travel industry, specifically business travel and meetings/events, will likely see a slower recovery. But Ward, with the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau, sees some signs that those segments are gradually coming back, especially with the return of youth sport tournaments and the more recent lifting of capacity restrictions on large events.