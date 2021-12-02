Nebraska town dealing with brown water because of temporary filter failure

The water in the small town of Lyons, Nebraska, has been flowing out a murky brown color for about three weeks.

But officials say it's safe to use and drink despite the unappealing tint.

The city — which is a little over an hour north of Omaha — is in the process of redoing its water treatment plant, said Terry Ueding, utility supervisor. While that's in progress, a temporary filter system was brought in.

Some parts on the temporary system aren't working properly, causing the water discoloration, Ueding said.

The discoloration comes from high levels of iron and manganese in the water. While Ueding said it's safe to consume, officials have been encouraging residents to drink bottled water because they may not like the taste.

A notice posted to the city's website offered tips, including, running water until it turns a lighter color, not washing whites or light-colored clothing because the water could stain the clothes, and turning off automatic ice makers.

It went on to thank residents for their patience, noting that they know "these past few weeks have been frustrating."