Nebraska transportation worker injured while responding to crash

At least one person was injured while responding to a crash when wintry weather made its way to Nebraska.

Nebraska state troopers responded to more than 150 weather-related incidents across the state Thursday, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

A Nebraska Department of Transportation worker was responding to a crash on Interstate 80 near Sutherland when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the release. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Troopers investigated 46 crashes, assisted 78 drivers and helped other agencies with 24 incidents on Thursday, the patrol said.

Patrol officials urged drivers to be cautious while driving during wintry conditions and reminded them to always move over when first responders are stopped on the side of the road.