State troopers were busy Thursday helping stuck and stranded drivers as a snowstorm brought up to 10 inches of snow to parts of Nebraska.

Troopers performed 249 motorist assists and responded to 20 crashes, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The vast majority of both occurred in eastern Nebraska where snowfall was the heaviest.

While Eppley Airfield recorded 4.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, reports from other parts of the metro area ranged from 8 to 10 inches.

In crashes investigated by the patrol Thursday, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

"While our troopers did respond to a high number of motorist assists, the number of property damage or injury crashes was kept low thanks to many people making the decision to stay off the roads," said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol.

Though the snow will begin to melt this weekend as temperatures climb into the mid-40s, slick spots remain on unplowed roads. Motorists in need of assistance can call the patrol's highway helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

