Nebraska unemployment down in April, still lowest nationally

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska retained its spot as the state with the nation's lowest unemployment rate last month as the percentage improved slightly, according to data released Friday.

Nebraska reported seasonally adjusted April unemployment of 2.8%, tied with New Hampshire, South Dakota and Utah. Nebraska's rate in March was 2.9%.

The rates are substantially better than they were at the same time last year, when the pandemic and social-distancing restrictions triggered widespread layoffs. The unemployment rate in April 2020 was 7.4% statewide, 8.7% in Omaha and 8% in Lincoln.

The local unemployment rates from last month were 2.9% in Omaha, 2.2% in Lincoln and 2.5% in Grand Island.

Economists say unemployment rates provide only a partial picture of a state's economic health, because it doesn't account for people who have dropped out of the workforce and stopped looking for a job.