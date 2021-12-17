Nebraska unemployment drops again, sets new record low

“Even in Nebraska, by our standards, it’s a strong job market,” University of Nebraska-Lincoln economist Eric Thompson said.

Though the historically low unemployment rate is better than a high rate, both economists agreed it’s not ideal.

“We’re below what’s optimal, in my view, in Nebraska,” Goss said. “In other words, we probably would like to see a higher unemployment rate.”

It’s healthy to see people move from one job to another, Goss said, and to see turnover in the labor market.

It was tough for employers during the pandemic-driven recession in spring 2020, Thompson said, and now there’s another problem: a lack of workers.

Nebraska has struggled with a chronic worker shortage even before the pandemic, a trend that has driven up wages and made it difficult for employers to hire and expand. Prominent business groups in the state have identified the lack of employees as their top concern.

In Nebraska, 18,127 people were unemployed in November — a historic low, according to a statement from John Albin, state commissioner of labor.