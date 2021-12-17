Nebraska unemployment drops again, sets new record low

Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped once again to the lowest level on record in November, beating the previous national record it set the prior month, according to labor statistics released Friday.
The State Department of Labor reported a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 1.8% last month, down from 1.9% in October. No other state has seen its rate drop below 2% since data collection began in 1976.
“Nebraska has beaten our own national record for the lowest unemployment rate — now at 1.8%,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement. “This historic achievement is a sign of the unwavering resilience and work ethic that define us as Nebraskans. It’s clear for all of America to see: Nebraskans just don’t quit!”
The average rate is even lower in Nebraska's largest cities. The Omaha area reported an unemployment rate of 1.5%, while the Lincoln area had a 1.1% rate and Grand Island recorded 1.2%.
At the other end of the spectrum is California. At 6.9%, it had the highest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month. The national unemployment rate dropped by 0.4 percentage points to 4.2% in November.
Nebraska has maintained its status as the state with the lowest rate through much of the pandemic. October was down slightly from the September rate of 2%.
According to a report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, Nebraska’s labor force participation rate stayed at 68.4%, 0.4 percentage points lower than a year ago and tied for third in the country. That statistic measures the percentage of people 16 and older who are employed or actively looking for work.
Nebraska’s employment-to-population ratio rose from 67.1 to 67.2 in November, ranking first among U.S. states and 0.8 percentage points higher than a year ago, according to the report.
Two Nebraska economists told The World-Herald that it’s not unusual for the state’s unemployment rate to be below the national average.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss listed several reasons why, including that the state’s mix of industries isn’t as sensitive to the business cycle as, say, auto manufacturing.
Goss also cited the state’s demographics and the fact that it’s more rural than many other states, and said unemployed Nebraskans are more likely to leave the state and the labor force. And, he said he’d argue part of the reason is Nebraska’s economic policies — other states tend to have more generous benefits for people out of work.
“Even in Nebraska, by our standards, it’s a strong job market,” University of Nebraska-Lincoln economist Eric Thompson said.
Though the historically low unemployment rate is better than a high rate, both economists agreed it’s not ideal.
“We’re below what’s optimal, in my view, in Nebraska,” Goss said. “In other words, we probably would like to see a higher unemployment rate.”
It’s healthy to see people move from one job to another, Goss said, and to see turnover in the labor market.
It was tough for employers during the pandemic-driven recession in spring 2020, Thompson said, and now there’s another problem: a lack of workers.
Nebraska has struggled with a chronic worker shortage even before the pandemic, a trend that has driven up wages and made it difficult for employers to hire and expand. Prominent business groups in the state have identified the lack of employees as their top concern.
In Nebraska, 18,127 people were unemployed in November — a historic low, according to a statement from John Albin, state commissioner of labor.
And there are currently 50,546 job openings in the state, according to state data. That number is based on jobs posted on the state’s free NEworks website and openings pulled in from other job posting sites.
The current situation has created some benefits for workers, Thompson said, some of whom have seen wages go up. But, in the long run, it’s not clear that they’ll see a lasting benefit.
Some groups have argued that the unemployment rate is an incomplete picture of the state's economic health because it doesn't count people who have stopped looking for work.
Goss said there are more important numbers. He pointed to the number of Nebraskans working now compared to pre-pandemic. Seasonally adjusted federal data show employment in Nebraska is about 6,000 jobs below pre-pandemic numbers.
If there’s another COVID-19 surge on the horizon, due to the omicron coronavirus variant, Goss predicted that Nebraska’s unemployment rate will increase. But probably not to the same extent as other states that are more dependent on the leisure and hospitality industry, he said.
Seasonally adjusted November unemployment rates in surrounding states were:
- South Dakota 2.7%
- Iowa 3.7%
- Missouri 3.5%
- Kansas 3.6%
- Colorado 5.1%
- Wyoming 3.7%