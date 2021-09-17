Nebraska unemployment rate of 2.2% is lowest on record

Nebraska's unemployment rate for August of 2.2% was the nation's lowest and the lowest on record for the state, a state agency reported Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said the August rate was down slightly from July's rate of 2.3%. The 2.2% is the lowest since Nebraska began keeping records of unemployment data in 1976.

The total for nonfarm employment in August stood at 1.019 million.

In Iowa, the unemployment rate for August held steady at 4.1% as the number of unemployed residents increased slightly, a state agency reported Friday.

The number of unemployed Iowans increased by 300 to 67,900, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The number of residents with jobs dropped by 1,600 to stand at 1.59 million.

Nebraska's unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, ahead of number two Utah's 2.6% rate. Iowa's unemployment rate is ranked 17th nationally. The national unemployment rate for August was 5.2%.