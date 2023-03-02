The dream of building a statewide memorial to honor the 396 Nebraskans who died in the Vietnam War could crumble without $2.5 million from the state to finish the pandemic-plagued project, veterans warned at a legislative hearing this week in Lincoln.

Three years ago, the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation unveiled plans for a monument in Papillion on 2 acres of land donated by the city, next to the SumTur Amphitheater.

The $3.65 million memorial would feature a restored UH-1 Huey medical helicopter, 11 memorial obelisks, and an array of flagpoles, benches and gardens. A V-shaped block of granite would list the names of the 396 Nebraska fallen.

But fundraising started slowly due to COVID-19. Even as the pandemic waned, inflation and supply-chain issues pushed up the cost to double the original estimate.

That prompted State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha to sponsor Legislative Bill 609, which would award $2.5 million in state funds next year to help the group finish the project. The Legislature's Appropriations Committee held a hearing on the bill Tuesday.

“They cannot continue without the $2.5 million,” McDonnell said in his testimony, noting that Nebraska is the only state that does not have a memorial to its Vietnam War veterans.

Thomas Brown, the foundation’s president, said fundraising has been “extremely difficult.”

“We are an aging group of veterans in our 60s and 70s, and we need to get this built,” said Brown, 77, a Marine Corps veteran who served two years in Vietnam. “The completion of this memorial is an important part of the healing process of our vets.”

Foundation vice president Lisa Cuevas-Jorgensen, whose uncle, Raymond Olsufka, served in Vietnam and died by suicide in 1976, called the completion of the memorial “an important and urgent act of gratitude.”

Denny Houska of Kearney, chairman of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion, said the monument has the support of veterans from outside of the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas, too.

“I’m 110% into this project,” he said. “I hope you’ll endorse it.”

No one testified in opposition.

Ground was broken last March at a ceremony that featured former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and then-Gov. Pete Ricketts. At the time, the foundation expected to open the memorial March 29, 2023, the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam.

“This is a memorial we can be proud of, and we can be proud of why we built it,” Hagel said during the ceremony. “When we visit it, we can think of the men and women this memorial pays tribute to.”

But construction stalled, even as costs kept rising. The group has raised nearly $5 million, said Papillion Mayor David Black, but the cost is now estimated at $7.3 million. The city has contributed $200,000 in addition to the land donation and an agreement to provide utilities and maintenance.

McDonnell said it is up to the state to ensure the project is finished.

“We understand the people behind us are veterans, not fundraisers,” he said. “We want to help them. It’s about time.”

More information on the project can be found at NVVMF.org.

