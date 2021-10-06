Nebraska Vietnam Vets Memorial wins $250k grant from Facebook

Matt Sexton, the data center’s community development manager, said at the time that Facebook had donated $2 million to organizations in Sarpy County.

“Facebook is excited that Sarpy County will be home to this important Memorial which will serve as a community connection point and provide valuable learning opportunities,” Sexton said in a statement this week.

The social media company has been under fire in recent weeks, accused by a whistleblower of ignoring evidence its platforms cause harm to teen users and promote the spread of political misinformation, hate speech, human trafficking and ethnic violence.

The whistleblower, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, contributed to an investigative report in the Wall Street Journal, appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” and testified this week for a Senate subcommittee.

Abbott said Facebook officials met with Papillion Mayor David Black and other members of the committee backing the veterans memorial to discuss ways the company might contribute.

He also said the price tag for the memorial has jumped from $3.8 million to $5.4 million, in large part because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the group has raised $4 million so far, most of it this year.