Nebraska weather offices to help forecast possible hurricane headed toward Florida

A seemingly simple act in Nebraska — sending aloft weather balloons — is part of a broader, ramped up effort to learn more about a potentially devastating hurricane that could strike the U.S. next week.

Starting Saturday, National Weather Service offices in Valley and North Platte are sending up extra weather balloons to gather data on the atmosphere.

Weather balloons are a twice-daily practice at weather service offices, but for this potential hurricane they'll be going up four times a day, according to Brian Barjenbruch and Nathan Jurgensen, meteorologists at Valley and North Platte respectively.

"Every little bit of information helps," Barjenbruch said. "This will provide a snapshot of the atmosphere."

Weather-sensing equipment on the balloons track the temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and air pressure as they climb.

Joel Cline, tropical weather coordinator for the National Weather Service, said the information will be useful because upper level systems moving across the central U.S. over the next several days will play a role in the path and intensity of the storm.

National Weather Service offices from the Dakotas to Texas and eastward are assisting in the ramped-up effort by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its various agencies.

Tropical Depression/Storm Nine, which was in the Caribbean on Friday, is forecast to develop into Hurricane Ian by early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its current projected path would take it across Cuba and into Florida by the middle of the week.

To aid preparations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday for parts of his state.

Cline said atmospheric information gathered across states like Nebraska could help forecasters narrow the likely path of the storm by a couple of hundred miles.

Sensors on weather balloons send data back to the weather service nearly every second as they climb as high as 100,000 feet, Barjenbruch said. At a certain point, the balloons burst, a parachute deploys and the sensors drift back to Earth. They carry identifying equipment so that they can be returned to the weather service.

The information will be fed into NOAA's supercomputers, which take billions of bits of data and run an analysis at a speed of several quadrillion calculations a second. That level of supercomputing is necessary to understand the complexity of the atmosphere.

Cline said the weather models generated by the computers are so complex they can only be run four times a day. With the doubling of the frequency of the weather balloons, now each model run will have fresh data, he said.

While these kinds of extra weather balloons are routine for hurricane forecasting, sending them up from Nebraska happens less frequently, perhaps once a year or once every couple of years, forecasters say. It just depends upon the path of the jet stream and weather systems expected to influence the tropical storm.