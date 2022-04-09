Nebraska wildfire remains at 30,000 acres; bad fire weather to persist into coming week

Crews managed to improve containment and limit the growth of a wildfire burning in south-central Nebraska on Saturday.

The blaze had burned 30,000 acres and was 30% contained as of Saturday evening, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

That was an improvement since Friday evening when containment stood at zero and the fire's footprint was around 30,000. The flames — burning in Furnas and Gosper Counties — have not spread beyond the limited containment zone thus far, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

No evacuation orders were in place Saturday. A mandatory evacuation for the town of Edison was lifted Friday evening.

The fire, which started around noon Thursday after high winds blew a dead tree into a power line, had already destroyed at least eight structures and 48 outbuildings as of Friday.

The weather has presented challenging conditions at times — and that may not improve much in the near future.

A red flag warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, as high winds and drought conditions persisted. Virtually all of Nebraska is in or near drought. The location of the fire is classified as being in severe drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jordan Thies, a meteorologist at the Hastings office of the National Weather Service, said windy conditions are expected to continue in the area into the coming week. Monday is expected to have fairly light winds, but gusts between 30 and 50 mph are expected from Tuesday to Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there's not a lot of good news in terms of fire weather over the next few days," Thies said. "Tuesday could be a pretty bad fire day."

About 40 fire departments from across Nebraska have worked to contain the fire.

Smoke hampered visibility early on. On Thursday afternoon, Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was critically injured in a collision between their vehicle and a water truck on U.S. Highway 283 about 8 miles north of Arapahoe.

Norris was in stable condition as of Friday evening, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Both Gosper and Furnas Counties issued emergency declarations Friday morning, requesting assistance and resources from the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a declaration in response, allowing for state assets and emergency fund money to be used to fight the blaze.

Incident response teams from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency are assisting, as is the Nebraska National Guard. Two Blackhawk helicopters equipped with 780-gallon water buckets were deployed by the National Guard to fight the fire from the air.

Red Cross staff and volunteers are providing assistance to those impacted by the wildfire at the Arapahoe Senior Center. A respite area for first responders is also set up at the center.

