Nebraska wildfire remains at 30,000 acres; red flag warning in effect into Saturday evening

A wildfire burning across 30,000 acres in south-central Nebraska was about 30% contained as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

The update marks an improvement since Friday evening when containment stood at zero. The flames — burning in Furnas and Gosper Counties — have not spread beyond the limited containment zone thus far.

No evacuation orders were in place as of about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire had already destroyed at least eight structures and 48 outbuildings as of Friday.

The fire started around noon Thursday after high winds blew a dead tree into a power line. About 40 fire departments from across Nebraska have worked for days to contain the fire.

Smoke from the fire caused zero-visibility conditions on many nearby roadways. On Thursday afternoon, Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was critically injured in a collision between their vehicle and a water truck on U.S. Highway 283 about 8 miles north of Arapahoe.

Norris was in stable condition as of Friday evening, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Both Gosper and Furnas Counties issued emergency declarations Friday morning, requesting assistance and resources from the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a declaration in response, allowing for state assets and emergency fund money to be used to fight the blaze.

Incident response teams from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency are assisting, as is the Nebraska National Guard. Two Blackhawk helicopters equipped with 780-gallon water buckets were deployed by the National Guard to fight the fire from the air.

A red flag warning is set to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, as high winds and drought conditions continue. Virtually all of Nebraska is in or near drought. The location of the fire is classified as being in severe drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Red Cross staff and volunteers are providing assistance to those impacted by the wildfire at the Arapahoe Senior Center. A respite area for first responders is also set up at the center.

