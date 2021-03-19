Nebraska will reap $5 billion — and probably much more — from federal stimulus bill

As with previous grants, colleges will be required to use much of the money to assist needy students. But beginning with the second round of grants, schools have also had much discretion on allocating the dollars, including covering budget deficits that were run up because of millions of dollars in lost revenue and coronavirus-related expenses.

“We’re thankful for the money, but it will still not meet all our needs,” said Chris Kabourek, vice president and chief financial officer of the University of Nebraska system. “We will still have deficits from COVID even with all the federal support.”

Nebraskans have already begun to receive the direct payments to families: $1,400 for individuals making under $75,000 and $2,800 to two-parent families making under $150,000, plus $1,400 for each dependent child. That’s $5,600 for a couple with two children.

The White House has estimated that payments will be provided for 1.2 million Nebraska adults and 520,000 children. That’s $2.3 billion in new personal income coming into the state.

The $1,400 payments were also part of a sizable anti-poverty drive that was included in the bill. The bill increased child tax credits through the federal income tax system by as much as $1,600 for 434,000 Nebraska children.