Nebraska will receive $139,000 out of $16 million in data breach settlements

The State of Nebraska and a collection of other states have gotten two settlements worth more than $16 million over data breaches that compromised millions of Americans’ personal information.

Nebraska will receive a total of $139,279 from the settlements, Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a press release.

The bigger settlement pertains to a 2015 breach. In September of that year, credit reporting firm Experian reported it had experienced the data breach when an unauthorized person gained access to part of its network storing personal information on behalf of cellphone company T-Mobile. More than 15 million people, including 4,790 Nebraskans, who submitted credit applications with T-Mobile were affected.

Experian settled with the states for a total of $12.67 million, while T-Mobile settled for $2.43 million. Both companies also agreed to several measures to increase their oversight and security measures.

Under the terms of the settlement, Experian also will be required to offer five years of free credit monitoring services to affected consumers as well as two free copies of their credit reports annually during that period.

Experian will also pay $1 million to resolve the multistate lawsuit pertaining to the 2012 breach. The press release said that breach occurred when subsidiary Experian Data Corp. failed to prevent or provide notice that occurred when an identity thief posing as a private investigator was given access to sensitive personal information stored in the subsidiary’s commercial databases.

The T-Mobile settlement is unrelated to a separate data breach the company announced in August 2021. That incident is still under investigation.