Nebraska woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Nemaha County

A 21-year-old woman died Saturday in a one-vehicle rollover crash in southeast Nebraska.
Grace Allgood of Auburn, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office. The crash was reported about 3 a.m.
Investigators determined that Allgood was about two miles west of Peru on Nebraska Highway 67 when her vehicle left the road, overcorrected and rolled down an embankment. Allgood, who was alone in the vehicle, was partially ejected.
Seat belts were not in use, investigators said. The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and medical personnel from Auburn and Peru responded to the scene.
