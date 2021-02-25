Nebraska woman flown to Omaha hospital after crash with gravel truck in Cass County

A 66-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to an Omaha hospital after the car she was driving rear-ended a gravel truck near Weeping Water in Cass County.

Beverly Krier of Weeping Water was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after the crash, which occurred before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. The driver of the truck, Christopher Stickler, 44, of Louisville, was not injured.

Investigators determined that Krier was northbound on Nebraska Highway 50 in a Chrysler 200 sedan when her vehicle struck the rear of a sand and gravel truck. The truck was slowing to turn off the highway into Westover Rock & Sand.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, officials said. Highway 50 first was closed in both directions and then reduced to one lane during the crash investigation.

