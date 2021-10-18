Nebraska woman with cancer reconnects with pen pal from Wisconsin

When she sent the first letter to her prospective pen pal nearly 75 years ago, Nebraska native Dorothy Reicks had no idea a lifetime of friendship was to follow.

Reicks, who grew up in Pierce, Nebraska, was about 10 years old when she wrote her first letter to Joanne Thome of Johnsburg, Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Reicks, now 83, who has stage 3 ovarian cancer, was surprised with a visit from Thome at the nursing home where she’s staying in Grand Island.

Back in elementary school, Reicks said, she reached out to a few girls through a Catholic newspaper’s pen pal program, but only Thome responded. Reicks was in the fifth grade and Thome was in the third grade when they started exchanging letters.

The two continued to write back and forth at least every other week for decades, Reicks said.

Reicks and Thome don’t remember exactly what was in those letters, but they guessed they wrote mostly about their everyday lives as children — school, church and family.

The letters between the two girls continued until they finally arranged to meet in person in January 1959, when Reicks traveled to Wisconsin to be a bridesmaid in Thome’s wedding.