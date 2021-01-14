Nebraska women's prison under quarantine as coronavirus cases rise

A Nebraska correctional facility in York is under quarantine because of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff members and inmates.

The inmate visitation program at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women will be suspended because of the recent cases. The Nebraska Department of Corrections had reopened visitation at its facilities last week.

Testing was offered to all women in the facility, and about 45% have been tested so far, Corrections Director Scott Frakes said.

“As the results come in, we will be able to medically isolate those who have the virus from other members of the population,” he said.

The 275-bed facility currently houses 10 women and five children in its nursery program.

Women with children are housed in an area separate from the other inmates.

“Should the number of symptomatic or positive cases start to increase again in any of the facilities, we will act quickly to suspend visitation,” Frakes said. “With the exception of NCCW right now, our hope is to keep the visitation program going and give people an opportunity to see their loved ones in person.”

