Nebraskan dies fighting wildfire, 15 others injured this weekend

Another volunteer has died fighting wildfires in Nebraska, and multiple people were injured in a spasm of fires across the state over the weekend.

A statewide emergency was declared as at least 15 fires broke out, affecting more than a dozen counties, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

The worst of the fires occurred in the midst of 60-plus mph winds on Saturday, and hardest hit was southwest Nebraska, where at least 50,000 acres burned in the Road 702 fire, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Fires also were a problem on the east side of the state.

Retired Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief John P. Trumble was killed while helping fight the 702 fire Friday evening.

Trumble, 66, was volunteering to spot the fire in Red Willow County when his vehicle went off the road in the smoke and dust at about 7 p.m., said Paul Wood, Red Willow County attorney.

He was overcome by the smoke and was unable to escape, Wood said. His body was recovered about 3:30 a.m. the next day.

Earlier this month, Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was critically injured in a collision while responding to a similarly massive, smoky blaze in the same general area of the state.

While numbers are uncertain, it appears that about 15 people were injured and at least three communities were evacuated, according to local, state and regional officials. One of the fires killed about 100 head of livestock.

It's unclear how many homes were lost.

East of McCook, in southwest Nebraska, volunteers and others worked through the weekend to bring the Road 702 fire under control. Five people were injured while doing so, according to the Rocky Mountain Complex Management Incident Team, which is overseeing that fire.

Two communities were evacuated, Wilsonville and Cambridge, said Red Willow County Sheriff Alan Kotschwar.

Also in southwest Nebraska, four firefighters were injured while responding to the Elsie fire, according to state emergency management officials. That fire burned about 5,000 acres in Perkins and Dundy Counties.

In the northeast corner of the state, four firefighters were injured responding to blaze that started in a cornfield near Lyons. Two suffered smoke inhalation and two were hurt in separate crashes due to zero visibility, according to the Burt County Sheriff's Office. A firetruck also was destroyed.

The Burt County fire led to the evacuation of the town of Macy, and by Sunday that order had been lifted.

In eastern Nebraska, two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and about 100 calves died in a fire that broke out at calving sheds in Rising City. The community is about 20 miles south of Columbus.

The Rising City fire started when a front-end loader bucket sparked on a concrete pad, setting fire to nearby hay. Strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Firefighters, farmers and townspeople from around the state and outside Nebraska have pitched in to fight the various fires. Among those helping were 32 members of the Nebraska National Guard, along with three Guard helicopters.

At least 100 people helped fight the Road 702 fire, which was placed under the command of a Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.

Virtually all of Nebraska is in drought, and continued dry, windy weather means fire will be a concern at least into midweek, according to the National Weather Service. There's a chance for rain at the end of the week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.