Nebraskan found drowned in Washington County pond apparently had suffered a heart attack

A 78-year-old Washington County man who was found dead in a pond on his property apparently had suffered a heart attack.

The body of Robert "Bob" Gnuse was found in the pond about two miles north of Arlington, said Sgt. Brian Beckman of the Washington County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy Saturday determined that a heart attack combined with the shock to his system from the cold water likely caused his death, Beckman said.

Gnuse, a cabinetmaker, had been spreading algicide in the pond from a paddleboat when he fell in the water.

Emergency responders were called to the home, which is along County Road 9, shortly before 9:45 a.m. Friday, Beckman said.

