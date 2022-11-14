Nebraskans and Iowans drop off thousands of pounds of unneeded meds at DEA event

People in Nebraska and Iowa dropped off thousands of pounds of unneeded medications at collection sites across those states as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The medications are collected every year in the spring and fall. At the Oct. 29 event, people dropped off 1,695 pounds of meds at 21 sites in Nebraska and 5,935 pounds at 63 sites in Iowa.

In the five-state Omaha Division of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration that includes Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North and South Dakota, 13,643 pounds of unneeded medications were dropped off at nearly 150 sites.

Unneeded meds can be dropped off year-round at many area pharmacies and medical facilities. A list of permanent drop boxes can be found here.