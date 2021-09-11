Nebraskans at Ground Zero on 9/11 and in its aftermath reflect on anniversary

Twenty years later, and there are still moments that can’t be shaken.

The sight of first responders rushing toward the mayhem unfolding at the World Trade Center while others ran to escape debris that rained from the sky.

The smell of smoke and decay that lingered for weeks in the blocks surrounding Ground Zero as New York searched for the dead.

An overheard whisper from a stranger: “There’s no way he could be alive.”

For some Nebraskans, physical distance and the passage of time has not dulled the memories of their experiences in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and in its aftermath.

Denise Bulling’s unshakeable moment came as she walked into a New York City hospital. It had been a few weeks since the attack, and pictures of the dead and missing lined the streets.

The Lincoln woman was deployed with a Red Cross national disaster response team as a mental health clinician. She hadn’t yet grasped the far reach of 9/11 until she looked up one day to see the picture of someone she knew.

Kenneth Caldwell, the brother of a friend who worked as a professor at the University of Nebraska, was staring back at Bulling from the collage of photos.