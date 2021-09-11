Nebraskans at Ground Zero on 9/11 and in its aftermath reflect on anniversary

Twenty years later, and there are still moments that can’t be shaken.
The sight of first responders rushing toward the mayhem unfolding at the World Trade Center while others ran to escape debris that rained from the sky.
The smell of smoke and decay that lingered for weeks in the blocks surrounding Ground Zero as New York searched for the dead.
An overheard whisper from a stranger: “There’s no way he could be alive.”
For some Nebraskans, physical distance and the passage of time has not dulled the memories of their experiences in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and in its aftermath.
Denise Bulling’s unshakeable moment came as she walked into a New York City hospital. It had been a few weeks since the attack, and pictures of the dead and missing lined the streets.
The Lincoln woman was deployed with a Red Cross national disaster response team as a mental health clinician. She hadn’t yet grasped the far reach of 9/11 until she looked up one day to see the picture of someone she knew.
Kenneth Caldwell, the brother of a friend who worked as a professor at the University of Nebraska, was staring back at Bulling from the collage of photos.
“Of all those thousands of pictures, I turned my head and saw his,” Bulling said. “For me, that personalized and brought it home. The connection became local; it wasn’t something I could leave behind. It helped me understand that it didn’t matter where we were; this touched us all in some way.”
Caldwell died in the north tower of the Trade Center. It’s possible that when Bulling came eye to eye with his photo, there was still hope among his loved ones that he had survived.
That uncertainty was something people were struggling with, Robin Zagurski of Omaha said. The idea that a loved one could be rescued or already in a hospital, not yet identified.
Zagurski deployed with the same disaster response team as Bulling, also as a mental health volunteer.
Every person she encountered had different needs and different responses to the tragedy that ended in the loss of almost 3,000 lives.
Zagurski recalls a woman who accepted the death of her husband with the gratitude that she shared 20 years of a wonderful marriage with him.
“Other people were really struggling and could not accept that their loved one might be dead, and it’s not our job to end that denial,” Zagurski said. “People have to come to that on their own, but it’s hard to watch.”
The first Saturday of her deployment was spent escorting family members of the dead and missing to Ground Zero. It was meant to bring closure, to allow people to see the site and process what had happened.
Zagurski walked onto a viewing platform with families. Construction workers stopped what they were doing, removed their hard-hats and stood quietly.
The rubble was still a few stories high. It had been three weeks since the towers fell.
“I remember somebody murmured, ‘There’s no way he could be alive,’” Zagurski said. There, on that platform “is where reality hit.”
Jason Quinn came to face the reality of the attack as the second plane struck the south tower.
The Omaha native had just evacuated the tower, descending 36 floors to a street covered with debris.
He joined a crowd of people who stopped to look up at the hole left in the north tower. There was a beat of calm. At that point, few people suspected terrorism, Quinn said. He had even left his keys and wallet at his desk, expecting to be allowed back in when the fire in the north tower was extinguished.
Then the second plane struck, seeming to explode right above Quinn’s head. He ran to take shelter under the overhang of a nearby building. The sight of first responders running toward the towers as the crowd ran away has stuck with him for 20 years.
Quinn made it to a friend’s apartment, and together, they watched and photographed as the towers burned.
“Just the clouds from the fire itself — they looked like hell,” Quinn said.
There are many moments in the days and months that followed that are burned into Quinn’s memory.
He recalls the feeling of community as New Yorkers pulled together.
“Tragedy can bring together people more than anything else,” he said.
And he remembers the smell of fire and death that lingered for months.
“It’s the worst smell imaginable.”
Quinn stayed in New York until 2005, when he returned to Omaha to work at his family’s business, Quinn Insurance Co.
He marks the anniversaries of the attacks by calling colleagues on the East Coast and friends who were in the city when the towers fell. He finds it therapeutic to talk with people who also experienced the attack firsthand.
It’s hard to believe that 20 years has gone by, Bulling said.
Looking back, she remembers thinking that her role on the ground as a Red Cross disaster response volunteer would be to support the mental health of first responders and survivors. She found that much of her time was spent supporting the mental health of fellow volunteers.
“Each day, they would go into the field to be helpful, to do what they could, and there was such loss,” Bulling said. “It was like you were covered in grief, and at the end of the day, you had to peel it off. Part of my job was to really help people take care of themselves so they were able to help others.”
A lot has happened in the past two decades, she said.
“There is still a huge need for people who respond to these disasters. It is key that folks know that everybody who goes through a disaster, whether you’re a helper or somebody who survives the disaster, that they’re impacted in some way by it. It changes you.”
There’s also an understanding that anniversary events like the one experienced Saturday will stir emotions and thoughts that people haven’t experienced in a while, Bulling said.
The Disaster Distress Helpline is a resource for anyone struggling with the 20th anniversary.
“It is staffed 24/7 with trained crisis counselors and is a great place to call,” Bulling said. “They understand how to talk to folks who are experiencing emotions or thoughts that are difficult to deal with.”
The help line can be reached at 800-985-5990.
Zagurski avoids anniversary events. It’s been found, she said, that people who are heavily involved in anniversary events have more trouble with mental health than those who don’t.
“My first advice is always turn off the TV, don’t read the comments,” she said. “Do something that honors your loved one and brings back wonderful memories of them.”
Reflecting on her time in New York, Zagurski recalls the support people gave one another, and the pride they took in that.
“I would like to see a return to that kind of kindness in this country,” she said. “To the patriotism that means that we take care of each other instead of only looking out for ourselves.”
