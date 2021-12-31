 Skip to main content
Nebraskans can get Josh the Otter license plates in 2022
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will offer a new specialty plate, featuring Josh the Otter, starting in 2022.

Take a look at the history of Nebraska's license plates from 1990 to present.

A license plate featuring Josh the Otter, who encourages water safety, will be available starting Jan. 1 from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. 

The plate will be sold for an extra $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or for an extra $40 annually for a custom message.

Fees from the plate will go toward a fund used for programs that raise awareness and educate the public on water safety, especially the importance of children staying away from water unless accompanied by an adult.

Specialty plates can be purchased online at dmv.nebraska.gov/services. Plates will be delivered to the purchaser's county treasurer. 

