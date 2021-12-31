Nebraskans can get Josh the Otter license plates in 2022

A license plate featuring Josh the Otter, who encourages water safety, will be available starting Jan. 1 from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

The plate will be sold for an extra $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or for an extra $40 annually for a custom message.

Fees from the plate will go toward a fund used for programs that raise awareness and educate the public on water safety, especially the importance of children staying away from water unless accompanied by an adult.

Specialty plates can be purchased online at dmv.nebraska.gov/services. Plates will be delivered to the purchaser's county treasurer.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.