Nebraskans drove fewer miles in 2020, but traffic fatalities stayed about the same

A big drop in the number of miles driven on Nebraska roads in 2020 should have led to many fewer crashes and fewer traffic deaths. But the numbers don’t always balance out in the age of COVID-19.

Data is expected to show that Nebraskans drove about 10% to 15% fewer miles in 2020 than past years, likely due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Bill Kovarik, the administrator for the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Then why did the year’s number of traffic fatalities come so close to the five-year average?

Kovarik said experts are discussing the theory that while many people stayed close to home and drove less, others who are likely to chafe at restrictions traveled more extensively. Those drivers tend to exhibit riskier behavior such as speeding and declining to use seat belts or wear motorcycle helmets.

“I have heard preliminary discussions that are linking the riskier driving behaviors to COVID-19,” Kovarik said. “There are people getting messages about COVID-19 safety precautions who don’t like to be controlled. Even with less miles being driven, the riskier drivers are still out there.”