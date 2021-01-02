Nebraskans drove fewer miles in 2020, but traffic fatalities stayed about the same

A big drop in the number of miles driven on Nebraska roads in 2020 should have led to many fewer crashes and fewer traffic deaths. But the numbers don’t always balance out in the age of COVID-19.
Data is expected to show that Nebraskans drove about 10% to 15% fewer miles in 2020 than past years, likely due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Bill Kovarik, the administrator for the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Then why did the year’s number of traffic fatalities come so close to the five-year average?
Kovarik said experts are discussing the theory that while many people stayed close to home and drove less, others who are likely to chafe at restrictions traveled more extensively. Those drivers tend to exhibit riskier behavior such as speeding and declining to use seat belts or wear motorcycle helmets.
“I have heard preliminary discussions that are linking the riskier driving behaviors to COVID-19,” Kovarik said. “There are people getting messages about COVID-19 safety precautions who don’t like to be controlled. Even with less miles being driven, the riskier drivers are still out there.”
Through the end of the year Thursday, Nebraska recorded 223 traffic fatalities. That’s a decline of less than 5% from the five-year average of 234 from 2015 through 2019.
“It does look like we may end up with only slightly fewer deaths despite driving a lot fewer miles,” Kovarik said.
More people drove in excess of 100 mph in 2020. In the first 10 months of the year, the Nebraska State Patrol issued 902 tickets to motorists driving over 100 mph. That’s a 68% increase over the previous five-year average.
The Highway Safety Office also saw more incidents of drivers not wearing seat belts and motorcyclists not wearing helmets, Kovarik said.
“We usually see that 65% to 70% of fatalities are not wearing seat belts,” Kovarik said. “Today, it’s closer to 80% of the fatalities.”
Motorcycle fatalities were up in 2020, with 33 recorded deaths, including 32 drivers and one passenger. The number of deaths represents a 37.5% increase over the five-year average of 24 motorcycle fatalities.
Of those 33 deaths, seven motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet. Two of the crashes still were under investigation. Additionally, eight of the motorcyclists did not have the endorsement on their license required to legally operate a motorcycle.
“Typically, we see one or two fatalities not wearing a helmet,” Kovarik said. “Someone not likely to wear a helmet or a seat belt is more likely to speed or drink and drive or (commit) any of these other risky behaviors.”
The Highway Safety Office is planning a campaign aimed at getting motorcyclists to sign up for the safety courses offered by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.
“We want to talk directly to the motorcycle drivers about the need to be more cognizant of other vehicles,” Kovarik said. “An accident may not be the motorcyclist’s fault, but they really need to drive defensively.”
