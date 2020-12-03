Nebraskans exposed to COVID have new quarantine rules

LINCOLN — Nebraskans exposed to people with COVID-19 can get back to normal activities quicker under new quarantine rules announced Thursday by state health officials.
The updated state directions match new recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are based on the latest research into when COVID-19 transmission is most likely to occur and symptoms develop.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services calls for people exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine as a way to limit the potential spread of the virus.
Quarantine is recommended for people who are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has COVID-19 symptoms. Close contact means being within 6 feet for a total of at least 15 minutes in a day.
Previously, officials called for people to quarantine for 14 days after exposure, as long as no symptoms show up.
Under the new directions, quarantine can end after 7 days, but only if all of the following conditions have been met:
» The person gets a COVID-19 test 5 days after their exposure and the test is negative.
» The person is not experiencing symptoms.
» The person continues to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wears a mask through day 14.
For those who’ve had a close contact exposure but don’t take a test, quarantine can end when all of the following conditions have been met:
» At least 10 days have passed since close contact exposure.
» No COVID-19 symptoms have developed.
» The person continues to self-monitor for symptoms, and wears a mask through day 14.
People who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Isolation can end when the following conditions have been met:
» The person is fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours.
» Any COVID-19 symptoms are improving, though some symptoms may linger.
More information about the new quarantine rules can be found on the HHS website, with guides to quarantining and isolating at the end of each county directed health measure.
Our best staff images from December 2020
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!