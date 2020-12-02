Nebraskans in highest-priority group could start getting COVID-19 vaccinations in two weeks

The governor also noted that people must get two shots within about a month of each other for full benefit. The federal government plans to distribute second doses in January for the Nebraskans who get their first shot in December.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said the FDA is still analyzing data to determine how soon a person would be considered immune to the coronavirus after getting the second vaccine dose. It is too early to know how long the immunity could last.

An initial version of the state vaccine distribution plan was released in late October. A revised version with more detail about who, where, when and how of distribution is due to the federal government Friday. Ricketts said emergency medical services personnel were not part of the 1a group in the initial plan but were shifted into that group after more consultation.

One key consideration with the Pfizer vaccine is that it must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures, meaning 94 degrees below zero, until shortly before it is used. An HHS map shows that most of the ultracold freezers in Nebraska are in the eastern third of the state. Ricketts said that means the Moderna vaccine may be better suited for use at hospitals and clinics farther west. That vaccine only needs to be a few degrees below zero.