Nebraskans in highest-priority groups could receive COVID-19 vaccinations this month

Nebraska might be able to give its first COVID-19 vaccination dose to all the people in its highest-priority groups yet this month.
Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services added some definition to the vaccination effort ahead as officials anticipate federal approval of the country’s first COVID vaccines.
Angie Ling, incident commander for DHHS, said Nebraska could receive an initial allotment of 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of Dec. 13.
Then the week of Dec. 20-26, Nebraska expects to receive 19,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 32,100 of a separate vaccine, from Moderna, that is working toward approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The following week, Dec. 27-31, Nebraska expects another 23,400 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 14,200 doses from Moderna.
If FDA approval and vaccine distribution go according to plan — Ricketts cautioned nothing is final at this point — that’s 104,800 doses potentially headed for Nebraska yet in 2020.
Under Nebraska’s distribution plan, the very first doses would go toward hospital workers. After that, other health care workers, emergency medical service staff and staff at long-term care facilities are Nebraska’s highest priorities.
That top priority phase — labeled Phase 1a — totals 90,000 people in all, meaning the people on the front lines of Nebraska’s fight against COVID-19 could see a measure of protection in a matter of weeks. As soon as hospitals receive the doses, vaccinations can start, Ricketts said.
The initial dose, however, will be followed with a second dose later, potentially in January. But Ricketts said the federal government will be holding back the allotments for that second dose.
Ricketts said the state is still working out which hospitals will receive Nebraska’s very first doses. That will be detailed in a plan that the state must submit to the federal government by Friday, Ricketts said, and the state will be making a later announcement about that.
Ricketts declined to estimate when the state would be able to move along to the next priority category, labeled as 1b. But he said the general population might have to wait until April for a vaccination.
