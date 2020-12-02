Nebraskans in highest-priority groups could receive COVID-19 vaccinations this month

That top priority phase — labeled Phase 1a — totals 90,000 people in all, meaning the people on the front lines of Nebraska’s fight against COVID-19 could see a measure of protection in a matter of weeks. As soon as hospitals receive the doses, vaccinations can start, Ricketts said.

The initial dose, however, will be followed with a second dose later, potentially in January. But Ricketts said the federal government will be holding back the allotments for that second dose.

Ricketts said the state is still working out which hospitals will receive Nebraska’s very first doses. That will be detailed in a plan that the state must submit to the federal government by Friday, Ricketts said, and the state will be making a later announcement about that.

Ricketts declined to estimate when the state would be able to move along to the next priority category, labeled as 1b. But he said the general population might have to wait until April for a vaccination.

