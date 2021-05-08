Nebraskans recall their experiences with polio pandemic, vaccines

"(In 1954) My cousin, Bonnie Roland, who was in the eighth grade and lived six blocks from us, went to bed feeling OK. She woke up in the night and was having a hard time breathing and felt some paralysis spreading throughout her arms and legs. She was rushed to the hospital in Scottsbluff and died in the morning from polio. It came on incredibly fast and destroyed her life at an early age." — Roger Curry, 76, Papillion (formerly of Gering, Nebraska)

"In July 1952 I had polio. We had a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, and I was four months pregnant. I couldn't care for my two small children so my parents took them for a few months. I had severe pain in my right arm." — Betty Foster, 93, Omaha

"My mother brought me a drink of water before bed and I couldn't swallow. It came out my nose instead. They took me to our doctor's residence that same evening. He immediately diagnosed it as polio." — Bill Hutfles, 72, Omaha (formerly of Corning, Kansas)